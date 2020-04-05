Coronavirus: 4 northeast states untouched by Covid-19, no cases in Lakshadweep

india

India reported its first case of coronavirus in January this year. Ever since, the number of Covid-19 patients have gone up rapidly with the current figure crossing 3,300 patients across the nation.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are inching toward recording 500 coronavirus cases. Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also affected by the virus, among other states.

However, there are still some corners of the country that are untouched by the grip of the deadly contagion. These include four northeast states and two Union Territories.

Northeast India’s Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Meghalaya have not recorded a single coronavirus case so far. Assam has seen 24 coronavirus patients while Manipur has just 2. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have one Covid-19 case each.

The Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as well as Lakshadweep, have not witnessed any coronavirus cases so far.

According to the figures released by the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday rose to 3,374. The number of active cases in India stands at 3,030 while 266 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 77 people have died of Covid-19 in the country.

Maharashtra leads the Covid-19 tally with a whopping 490 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (485) and the national capital (445), as per the central government estimates.

The government has drawn out a containment plan as clusters posing high risk of further spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 have emerged in several states.

“Clusters have appeared in multiple states, particularly Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana and UT of Ladakh. 211 districts are now reporting Covid-19 cases and the risk of further spread remains very high,” the Union health ministry has said in a 20-page strategy document.