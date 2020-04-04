Coronavirus: 7 easy steps to make protective face masks at home to fight Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:34 IST

The government on Saturday issued an advisory on homemade masks and said that using them can help in protecting the community at large from coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing need for protective equipment and preventive essentials like masks, the government’s advisory on homemade face masks comes handy.

The DIY guide released by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs explains how protective masks can easily be made in the comfort of your home by simply using clean cotton fabric and a sewing machine.

How to make protective masks and face covers at home:

1. Any used but clean cotton fabric can be used. The fabric must be washed in boiling water and dried well.

2. The fabric must be cut in the following dimensions - 9-inch x 7-inch for adults and 7-inch x 5-inch for children.

3. Cut 4 strips for tying and piping from the fabric. Take the cut fabric and attach the strip with 1.5x5 inches dimension on one end as piping.

4. Create three downward facing pleats of approximately 1.5 inch each folding cloth.

5. Turn the pleated cloth to the other side and repeat steps for pleating on this side as shown above. Once the pleats have been made, the height of the pleated cloth will be reduced from 9 to 5 inches.

6. Secure the pleats with piping on both sides. Now begin attaching the long 40 inch strips used for tying the face cover to the top and bottom.

7. Once again fold both these strips three times and stitch.

Ensure that the face cover fits around your mouth and nose and there is no gap between it and your face. When wearing the face cover, the side facing you should show the pleats as facing downwards.

You must never reverse the face cover for reuse. Always thoroughly wash it after every use.

There’s also a guide to making a temporary mask by putting a handkerchief and elastic bands to use for those who might not have a sewing machine at home.