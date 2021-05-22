Home / India News / LIVE: China reports 10 fresh cases of Covid-19
A woman walks past an information sign amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain.
A woman walks past an information sign amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain.
Live

LIVE: China reports 10 fresh cases of Covid-19

  • On Friday, the country reported 4,209 Covid-19 fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While, more than 259,500 others contracted the disease
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, however, authorities are still in worry with the latest epidemic of black fungus, a life-threatening fungal infection that attacks those with weak immune systems.

On Friday, the country reported 4,209 Covid-19 fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While, more than 259,500 others contracted the disease.

Megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days. But there is growing concern about smaller towns and rural areas where the virus has made inroads.

In the United States, President Joe Biden said that the US could produce up to 1 billion vaccine doses by as early as the end of this year. Meanwhile, the White House is enlisting popular dating apps to encourage Americans to brandish their vaccination status in exchange for a better shot at love.

Hong Kong is considering a partial opening of its border with mainland China as early as next month, while Osaka is seeking an extension of its state of emergency, according to media reports.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 22, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    China reports 10 fresh cases of Covid-19

    China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

