LIVE: China reports 10 fresh cases of Covid-19

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, however, authorities are still in worry with the latest epidemic of black fungus, a life-threatening fungal infection that attacks those with weak immune systems.

On Friday, the country reported 4,209 Covid-19 fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While, more than 259,500 others contracted the disease.

Megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days. But there is growing concern about smaller towns and rural areas where the virus has made inroads.

In the United States, President Joe Biden said that the US could produce up to 1 billion vaccine doses by as early as the end of this year. Meanwhile, the White House is enlisting popular dating apps to encourage Americans to brandish their vaccination status in exchange for a better shot at love.

Hong Kong is considering a partial opening of its border with mainland China as early as next month, while Osaka is seeking an extension of its state of emergency, according to media reports.