Home / India News / Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect

Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect

“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.
The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.(AFP)
         

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Saturday put curbs on export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.

“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.

This comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country near 3,000 with 2,650 active cases, 183 recovered patients and 68 fatalities.

The government is also trying to bolster the healthcare infrastructure to manage the coronavirus crisis and increase the number of protective equipment and essentials to facilitate the fight against Covid-19.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the national capital is facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We have only 7000-8000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits left in our stock which will last 2-3 days. We’ve demanded 50,000 PPE kits on an urgent basis,” the minister told news agency ANI.

The national capital is now the third most affected in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 386 cases.

Delhi health minister said that of the total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital, over 250 people have links with the Markaz in Nizamuddin.   

City’s Lok Nayak Jay Prakash and GB Pant Hospital will be converted into dedicated Covid-19 management center from Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

India likely to release Covid-19 rapid testing guidelines today
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup develops low-cost ventilator
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
