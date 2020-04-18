Coronavirus Latest: ‘Do not to lay off, cut pay if needed’, KTR tells businesses

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:29 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and minister for information technology and industry, KT Rama Rao, on Saturday appealed to all industrialists and IT firms in the state not to lay off any employee on the pretext of loss of production and revenue on the account of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an open letter to “industry colleagues” on behalf of the Telangana government, KTR said he was aware of the multiple challenges faced by different industries due to lockdown including loss in production, revenue and market.

“Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis, we are very compassionate towards the workforce that has served us for so many years. On behalf of the government, I appeal to you to ensure that no employee, regular or contractual or outsourced, loses his job, whatever is the situation,” the minister said.

He suggested that the companies might consider other forms of cost-cutting including pay cuts, deferment of increments or bonuses etc. “In the government itself, salary deferments have been announced, right from the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, to senior officials and employees of all levels,” he pointed out.

He called upon the industry to refrain from job cuts and terminations. “I am confident that as soon as we come out of this crisis, the industry is bound to grow again and the government will ensure the enabling conditions which have made Telangana the most progressive state for doing business. It will maintain its position as before,” KTR said.

