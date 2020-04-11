Coronavirus Latest: Thane Covid-19 cases reach 160 with 4 new additions and other updates

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:05 IST

Thane recorded the third highest number of positive coronavirus cases with 4 fresh confirmed infections on Saturday behind 72 cases in Mumbai and 5 in Malegaon, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the district to 160, said officials. The highest number of positive cases has been reported from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits.

On Friday, Thane district authorities had made wearing of masks compulsory for everybody and also ordered the closure of all vegetable markets and shops till April 14 to enforce social distancing in a bid to contain the spread of the disease. The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar.

“The decision seems drastic but was the only way to reduce crowding as all pleas to people to maintain social distancing were failing,” an official quoted by PTI said. The order will remain in force within the limits of civic bodies in the district, he added.

The administration also ordered shutting down of the shops in the wholesale market in Jambli Naka and traders were told to accept online orders from the retailers.

The district administration on Friday night issued an order to seal the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns adjoining Thane. The move is aimed to stop the movement of people and vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, to and from these towns.

People have been warned with serious consequences including hefty penalty if the order is defied.

In another move to prevent escalation of positive Covid-19 cases in the district, the state administration released 350 prisoners from the Thane Central jail on bail. They were among close to 3,500 prisoners who were released on bail from different jails in Maharashtra to prevent crowding, said PTI.

Meanwhile,a senior police inspector from Thane tested positive for the virus on Friday while he was under quarantine at his Nashik home after coming in contact with the members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

92 fresh cases of Covid-19 have emerged in Maharashtra, taking the state’s tally to 1,666 on Saturday, the state health department said.

Click here for live and latest updates on Coronavirus