Coronavirus Latest: Thane senior cop tests positive, wins a salute for selfless service

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:02 IST

A senior police inspector from Thane police commissionerate tested positive for coronavirus in Nasik hospital on Saturday. He tested positive during his stay at home quarantine, where he was put last week after he came in contact with a few attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz from Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, while in the process of locating them at a Thane Mosque.

Previously, the inspector was on a round the clock deployment in Thane, a sensitive area where enforcing the lockdown was considered a challenge.

A senior police official from Thane confirmed that the inspector’s result was positive for Covid-19.

“The SPI was in home quarantine at his Nashik home and in few days he developed fever. His first report of Covid-19 was negative; however, the second report was positive,” he said.

A social worker from Thane said the officer in question had worked hard to contain the situation on the ground without thinking about exposing himself to the possible risks like the infection.

“The officer was continuously on the streets trying to control the situation and was involved in creating awareness by going from place to place. Cops do not think of the risk they are putting themselves and their family in. We salute all the cops.”

The police department has made a list of persons who came in contact with the senior inspector. The list includes police officers, Thane Municipal Corporation officials, reporters and cameramen. All of them will be tested for coronavirus.

