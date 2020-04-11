e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus Latest: Thane senior cop tests positive, wins a salute for selfless service

Coronavirus Latest: Thane senior cop tests positive, wins a salute for selfless service

The inspector was serving round the clock in Thane during the lockdown when he came in contact with members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the Nizamuddin event.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:02 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Thane
A police personnel makes announcements at the closed Jambli Naka market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Thane.
A police personnel makes announcements at the closed Jambli Naka market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Thane.(PTI PHoto/Representative)
         

A senior police inspector from Thane police commissionerate tested positive for coronavirus in Nasik hospital on Saturday. He tested positive during his stay at home quarantine, where he was put last week after he came in contact with a few attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz from Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, while in the process of locating them at a Thane Mosque.

Previously, the inspector was on a round the clock deployment in Thane, a sensitive area where enforcing the lockdown was considered a challenge.

A senior police official from Thane confirmed that the inspector’s result was positive for Covid-19.

“The SPI was in home quarantine at his Nashik home and in few days he developed fever. His first report of Covid-19 was negative; however, the second report was positive,” he said.

A social worker from Thane said the officer in question had worked hard to contain the situation on the ground without thinking about exposing himself to the possible risks like the infection.

“The officer was continuously on the streets trying to control the situation and was involved in creating awareness by going from place to place. Cops do not think of the risk they are putting themselves and their family in. We salute all the cops.”

The police department has made a list of persons who came in contact with the senior inspector. The list includes police officers, Thane Municipal Corporation officials, reporters and cameramen. All of them will be tested for coronavirus.

Click here for live and latest updates on Coronavirus

tags
top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news