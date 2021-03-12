IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 highlights: Over 28 million vaccine doses administered in India so far
A medical assistant shows a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for residents and staff at a nursing home for seniors in Froendenberg, western Germany.
A medical assistant shows a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for residents and staff at a nursing home for seniors in Froendenberg, western Germany.(AFP)

Covid-19 highlights: Over 28 million vaccine doses administered in India so far

  • The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,610,058. While 94,222,966 have recovered, 22,630,931 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,858,913 cases.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:27 PM IST

India recorded 23,285 new Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases went up by 8,011, and stood at 1,97,237. 117 people died due to the infection which pushed the death toll up to 1,58,306. The Covid-19 cumulative tally of the country remained affected by a surge in infections in six states which contributed to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, reported 14,317 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.


The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,610,058. While 94,222,966 have recovered, 22,630,931 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,858,913 cases.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST

    Over 1.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, says health ministry

    "Total 18,40,897vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the fifty sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination," the Union health ministry said in a statement, as more than 28 million doses have been administered in the country so far.

  • MAR 12, 2021 09:52 PM IST

    Quad Covid-19 vaccine supply chain is 'built by trust, to convey trust' says foreign secretary

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India welcomes the Quad vaccine initiative. He also said that the supply chain is built by trust and to convey trust, reports ANI.

  • MAR 12, 2021 08:33 PM IST

    Uttarakhand CM decides to withdraw cases of Covid-19 violations in first cabinet meeting

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with Covid-19 violations in the state in his first cabinet meeting, reports ANI.

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra records nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s infection tally rises by 1,647

    With 15,817 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, Maharashtra's tally reached 2,282,191 cases and 52,723 deaths.

    Mumbai reported 1,647 new cases and four new deaths, taking the city's tally to 340,290 cases and 11,523 deaths.

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:14 PM IST

    'Increased vaccination to be key power in global growth,' says US President Biden at Quad Leaders' Summit

    US President Joe Biden in his address during the Quad Leaders' Summit said that increased vaccination is the key power in global growth.

  • MAR 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST

    Kerala reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

    Kerala reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases and 14 related deaths. Active caseload in the state reached 32,174 cases, reports ANI.

  • MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST

    WHO says no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

    WHO backs AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine amid suspensions over blood clot fears, reports news agency AFP.

  • MAR 12, 2021 04:13 PM IST

    Delhi reports 431 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; tally reaches 642,870 cases

    With 431 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, Delhi's Covid-19 tally reaches 642,870 cases and 10,936 deaths, reports ANI. Active caseload stands at 2,093.

  • MAR 12, 2021 02:26 PM IST

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under self-quarantine at his residence, reports news agency ANI.

  • MAR 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST

    Puducherry logs 30 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally inches close to 40K mark

    Puducherry added 30 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally close to the 40,000 mark. The 30 new cases took the infection tally in the union territory to 39,984, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release on Friday. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,202 samples with Puducherry and Karaikal regions accounting for 12 each and Mahe (six) while Yanam had no fresh case of infection.

  • MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST

    Novavax effective against original virus and British variant

    Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in Britain, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval. The vaccine was 86% effective in protecting against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and now prevalent in the country.

  • MAR 12, 2021 10:32 AM IST

    Mizoram reports one fresh Covid-19 case, tally rises to 4,435

    A 13-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,435, an official said on Friday. The northeastern state now has nine active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

    The death toll remained at 10. Mizoram has tested 2,40,960 samples till date, including 516 on Thursday, the official said.

  • MAR 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST

    Delhi records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since Jan: Key points

    Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day increase (409) in Covid-19 cases since January 9 and prompted experts to warn of another possible wave of the viral disease. Here is all you need to know about the spike and what it means. Read more

  • MAR 12, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    Thane district's Covid-19 count rises by 937, death toll by 6

    With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,321. The district's Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent at present, he added.

  • MAR 12, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    Tokyo area Covid numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

    Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions about whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21. The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying Covid-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, while new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:43 AM IST

    South Korea extends social distancing rules amid vaccination drive

    South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday. Read more

  • MAR 12, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    4 charts that show India’s Covid-19 second wave has started

    A minor change in trajectory that began towards the second half of February in Maharashtra and Punjab has now become a steady stream of increasing new infections of Covid-19 across the country in the past week or so. This has led some experts to speculate that this may be the start of India’s second Covid wave. But is this really the start of a new wave of infections? Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine
e-paper
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with 10K-cr investment in five years

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru The NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, on Friday said that it is looking at investing approximately 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of around 300 people as it plans to scale up operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of online food aggregator Zomato, on Friday said the company will cover the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who claimed she was attacked by a delivery person from the company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
india news

After stormy start, House may function next week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:51 AM IST
According to two opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues — fuel price hike and farm laws — are important for them, urgent business that has constitutional requirements needs to be completed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
india news

‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Scientists say current conditions suggest they should favour a normal 2021 monsoon, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy. As the country tries to claw out of a recession, patchy rains may weigh on recovery, analysts say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved