Covid-19 highlights: Over 28 million vaccine doses administered in India so far

India recorded 23,285 new Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases went up by 8,011, and stood at 1,97,237. 117 people died due to the infection which pushed the death toll up to 1,58,306. The Covid-19 cumulative tally of the country remained affected by a surge in infections in six states which contributed to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, reported 14,317 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.





The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,610,058. While 94,222,966 have recovered, 22,630,931 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,858,913 cases.