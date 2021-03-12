Covid-19 highlights: Over 28 million vaccine doses administered in India so far
- The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,610,058. While 94,222,966 have recovered, 22,630,931 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,858,913 cases.
India recorded 23,285 new Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases went up by 8,011, and stood at 1,97,237. 117 people died due to the infection which pushed the death toll up to 1,58,306. The Covid-19 cumulative tally of the country remained affected by a surge in infections in six states which contributed to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, reported 14,317 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Over 1.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, says health ministry
"Total 18,40,897vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the fifty sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination," the Union health ministry said in a statement, as more than 28 million doses have been administered in the country so far.
-
MAR 12, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Quad Covid-19 vaccine supply chain is 'built by trust, to convey trust' says foreign secretary
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India welcomes the Quad vaccine initiative. He also said that the supply chain is built by trust and to convey trust, reports ANI.
-
MAR 12, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM decides to withdraw cases of Covid-19 violations in first cabinet meeting
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with Covid-19 violations in the state in his first cabinet meeting, reports ANI.
-
MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Maharashtra records nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s infection tally rises by 1,647
With 15,817 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, Maharashtra's tally reached 2,282,191 cases and 52,723 deaths.
Mumbai reported 1,647 new cases and four new deaths, taking the city's tally to 340,290 cases and 11,523 deaths.
-
MAR 12, 2021 07:14 PM IST
'Increased vaccination to be key power in global growth,' says US President Biden at Quad Leaders' Summit
US President Joe Biden in his address during the Quad Leaders' Summit said that increased vaccination is the key power in global growth.
-
MAR 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Kerala reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths
Kerala reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases and 14 related deaths. Active caseload in the state reached 32,174 cases, reports ANI.
-
MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
WHO says no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
WHO backs AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine amid suspensions over blood clot fears, reports news agency AFP.
-
MAR 12, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Delhi reports 431 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; tally reaches 642,870 cases
With 431 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, Delhi's Covid-19 tally reaches 642,870 cases and 10,936 deaths, reports ANI. Active caseload stands at 2,093.
-
MAR 12, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under self-quarantine at his residence, reports news agency ANI.
-
MAR 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Puducherry logs 30 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally inches close to 40K mark
Puducherry added 30 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally close to the 40,000 mark. The 30 new cases took the infection tally in the union territory to 39,984, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release on Friday. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,202 samples with Puducherry and Karaikal regions accounting for 12 each and Mahe (six) while Yanam had no fresh case of infection.
-
MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Novavax effective against original virus and British variant
Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in Britain, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval. The vaccine was 86% effective in protecting against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and now prevalent in the country.
-
MAR 12, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Mizoram reports one fresh Covid-19 case, tally rises to 4,435
A 13-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,435, an official said on Friday. The northeastern state now has nine active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.
The death toll remained at 10. Mizoram has tested 2,40,960 samples till date, including 516 on Thursday, the official said.
-
MAR 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Delhi records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since Jan: Key points
Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day increase (409) in Covid-19 cases since January 9 and prompted experts to warn of another possible wave of the viral disease. Here is all you need to know about the spike and what it means. Read more
-
MAR 12, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Thane district's Covid-19 count rises by 937, death toll by 6
With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,321. The district's Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent at present, he added.
-
MAR 12, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Tokyo area Covid numbers showing signs of rising, health min says
Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions about whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21. The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying Covid-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, while new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat
-
MAR 12, 2021 07:43 AM IST
South Korea extends social distancing rules amid vaccination drive
South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday. Read more
-
MAR 12, 2021 07:32 AM IST
4 charts that show India’s Covid-19 second wave has started
A minor change in trajectory that began towards the second half of February in Maharashtra and Punjab has now become a steady stream of increasing new infections of Covid-19 across the country in the past week or so. This has led some experts to speculate that this may be the start of India’s second Covid wave. But is this really the start of a new wave of infections? Read more
She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
