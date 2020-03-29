Coronavirus: Indian Railways makes all its hospitals available to central government employees

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:26 IST

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday said that all railways hospitals across the country will be available to serve central government employees in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Indian Railways is committed to discharging its professional as well as social responsibilities. At this difficult time, every Railway hospitals will be available to serve any central government employee,” the tweet read.

The ministry has planned to transform train coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.

A prototype has been converted into the isolation ward now. If the prototype is finalised, the ministry is planning the same for every zone of railways.

10 railway coaches per week will be converted into isolation wards.

“The Delhi division and the workshop together have modified a single coach to explore the possibilities of providing health services at this time. Now, a committee will inspect it and improvements can be made as per directions,” Additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Ambala, Karan Singh said.

In order to construct an isolation cabin prototype for the patients, the middle berth has been removed from one side of the coach while all three berths have been removed in front of the patient berth.

All ladders for climbing up the berths have also been removed. The bathrooms, aisle areas and other areas have also been modified to prepare the isolation coach.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 979 as per the health ministry data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. During the address, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to follow the lockdown and maintain social distancing.