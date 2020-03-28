Coronavirus: Ola CEO to let go a year’s salary to support driver community

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:09 IST

Co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs Bhavish Aggarwal has said that he will let go of his next year’s salary to support the drivers and their families who have been bearing the brunt of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aggarwal also said that a fund ‘Drive the Driver’ has been initiated to support the drivers and their families who are without an income at this time.

“Millions of drivers & their families find themselves without an income today. To support them, we are launching the ‘Drive the Driver’ fund. I’m contributing my next year salary and Ola along with employees will contribute ₹20 cr to the fund,” Aggarwal tweeted out.

Aggarwal said that even the smallest contribution will help income-less drivers and urged people to help the driver community in this time of need.

“Even a small contribution will have a lasting impact on the well-being of millions of families. We invite everyone to join us and help the entire driver community in their time of need,” his tweet read.

Private taxis and cab services have been suspended in the wake of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this week, announced a 3-week nationwide lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infections in the country. Only essential services are operational during this period and only those involved in making those services operational are required to venture out of their homes during this period.

India reported a total of 873 Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the country entered the fourth day of the lockdown.