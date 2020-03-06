Coronavirus: Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 people infected in India

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:07 IST

Another Delhi resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry confirmed on Friday. The patient has history of travel to Thailand and Malaysia.

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has gone up to 31 in India. The first three cases were reported from Kerala and all three have recovered. Two people diagnosed with the disease have been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur and one in Hyderabad and the rest are in hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR).