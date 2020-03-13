Coronavirus outbreak in India: Here is the list of all helpline numbers
As coronavirus cases surge across India, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted a list of helpline numbers for the public on Friday.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare asked citizens to keep the numbers handy in case a person feels that they are developing symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus.
The government of Delhi has already declared coronavirus an epidemic in the union territory and has closed down schools, colleges and cinema halls until March 31. .
India has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it suspended all visas for entering the country for a month on Friday aiming to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as all cases of the infection that have surfaced in the country so far can be traced to international travel.
So far, 75 individuals across the country have been affected by coronavirus. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka succumbed to the disease on Thursday.
Central Helpline Number for coronavirus: - +91-11-23978043
Helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs)
|1
Andhra Pradesh
0866-2410978
|2
Arunachal Pradesh
9436055743
|3
Assam
6913347770
|4
|Bihar
|104
|5
Chhattisgarh
|104
|6
Goa
|104
|7
Gujarat
|104
|8
|Haryana
|8558893911
|9
Himachal Pradesh
104
|10
Jharkhand
|104
|11
Karnataka
104
|12
Kerala
|0471-2552056
|13
Madhya Pradesh
|0755-2527177
|14
|Maharashtra
|020-26127394
|15
Manipur
|3852411668
|16
|Meghalaya
|108
|17
Mizoram
|102
|18
Nagaland
|7005539653
|19
|Odisha
|9439994859
|20
|Punjab
|104
|21
Rajasthan
|0141-2225624
|22
|Sikkim
|104
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|044-29510500
|24
|Telangana
|104
|25
|Tripura
|0381-2315879
|26
|Uttarakhand
|104
|27
Uttar Pradesh
|18001805145
|28
|West Bengal
|3323412600
S. No Name of Union Territory (UT) Helpline Nos.
|1
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
03192-232102
|2
Chandigarh
|9779558282
|3
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|104
|4
|Delhi
|011-22307145
|5
Jammu & Kashmir
|01912520982, 0194-2440283
|6
Ladakh
|104
|7
|Lakshadweep
|104
|8
|Puducherry
|104
Sars-Cov-2, the new pathogen has raced around the globe since it began in Wuhan, Hubei in Central China. It has now claimed the lives of 4,900 people and affected more than 134,000 people worldwide.