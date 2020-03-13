e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak in India: Here is the list of all helpline numbers

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Here is the list of all helpline numbers

The tweet shared specific helpline numbers from states and union territories as well.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man checks his phone while wearing a protective mask in New Delhi. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare released a set of helpline numbers for citizens in case they feel they have developed symptoms related to coronavirus.
A man checks his phone while wearing a protective mask in New Delhi. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare released a set of helpline numbers for citizens in case they feel they have developed symptoms related to coronavirus. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

As coronavirus cases surge across India, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted a list of helpline numbers for the public on Friday.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare asked citizens to keep the numbers handy in case a person feels that they are developing symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus.

The tweet shared specific helpline numbers from states and union territories.

The government of Delhi has already declared coronavirus an epidemic in the union territory and has closed down schools, colleges and cinema halls until March 31. .

India has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it suspended all visas for entering the country for a month on Friday aiming to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as all cases of the infection that have surfaced in the country so far can be traced to international travel.

So far, 75 individuals across the country have been affected by coronavirus. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Central Helpline Number for coronavirus: - +91-11-23978043

Helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs)

1

Andhra Pradesh

0866-2410978

2

Arunachal Pradesh

9436055743

3

Assam

6913347770

4Bihar104
5

Chhattisgarh

104
6

Goa

104
7

Gujarat

104
8Haryana8558893911
9

Himachal Pradesh

104

10

Jharkhand

104
11

Karnataka

104

12

Kerala

0471-2552056
13

Madhya Pradesh

0755-2527177
14Maharashtra020-26127394
15

Manipur

3852411668
16Meghalaya108
17

Mizoram

102
18

Nagaland

7005539653
19Odisha9439994859
20Punjab104
21

Rajasthan

0141-2225624
22Sikkim104
23Tamil Nadu044-29510500
24Telangana104
25Tripura0381-2315879
26Uttarakhand104
27

Uttar Pradesh

18001805145
28West Bengal3323412600

S. No Name of Union Territory (UT) Helpline Nos.

1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

03192-232102

2

Chandigarh

9779558282
3

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

104
4Delhi011-22307145
5

Jammu & Kashmir

01912520982, 0194-2440283
6

Ladakh

104
7Lakshadweep104
8Puducherry104

Sars-Cov-2, the new pathogen has raced around the globe since it began in Wuhan, Hubei in Central China. It has now claimed the lives of 4,900 people and affected more than 134,000 people worldwide.

