Coronavirus outbreak in India: Here is the list of all helpline numbers

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:55 IST

As coronavirus cases surge across India, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted a list of helpline numbers for the public on Friday.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare asked citizens to keep the numbers handy in case a person feels that they are developing symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus.

The tweet shared specific helpline numbers from states and union territories.

The government of Delhi has already declared coronavirus an epidemic in the union territory and has closed down schools, colleges and cinema halls until March 31. .

India has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it suspended all visas for entering the country for a month on Friday aiming to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as all cases of the infection that have surfaced in the country so far can be traced to international travel.

So far, 75 individuals across the country have been affected by coronavirus. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Central Helpline Number for coronavirus: - +91-11-23978043 Helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs) 1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 2 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 3 Assam 6913347770 4 Bihar 104 5 Chhattisgarh 104 6 Goa 104 7 Gujarat 104 8 Haryana 8558893911 9 Himachal Pradesh 104 10 Jharkhand 104 11 Karnataka 104 12 Kerala 0471-2552056 13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 14 Maharashtra 020-26127394 15 Manipur 3852411668 16 Meghalaya 108 17 Mizoram 102 18 Nagaland 7005539653 19 Odisha 9439994859 20 Punjab 104 21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 22 Sikkim 104 23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 24 Telangana 104 25 Tripura 0381-2315879 26 Uttarakhand 104 27 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 28 West Bengal 3323412600 S. No Name of Union Territory (UT) Helpline Nos. 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 2 Chandigarh 9779558282 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 4 Delhi 011-22307145 5 Jammu & Kashmir 01912520982, 0194-2440283 6 Ladakh 104 7 Lakshadweep 104 8 Puducherry 104

Sars-Cov-2, the new pathogen has raced around the globe since it began in Wuhan, Hubei in Central China. It has now claimed the lives of 4,900 people and affected more than 134,000 people worldwide.