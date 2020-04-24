Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra govt releases over 4,000 prisoners to decongest jails

india

The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to expedite the process and release on temporary bail or parole those prisoners who are serving sentences of less than seven years as per the directions of the Supreme Court to decongest jails in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court also directed the high power committee to expedite hearing and deciding on the representation made by two inmates who are accused of crimes under special enactments and were refused interim parole.

The single bench of justice G S Kulkarni issued the directions while hearing a suo moto petition which was prompted by the letter from advocate Satish Talekar who claimed that there was little or no effort on the part of the state to implement the SC directions.

On its part, the state informed the bench on Thursday that as per the SC directions, 4,060 out of 11,000 prisoners had been released on interim bail or parole. The state also assured the bench that no prisoner in jails across Maharashtra was affected by Covid-19.

Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare submitted a letter dated April 20 by additional director general (prisons) which stated that none of the inmates in prisons across state was affected with coronavirus and so far, 4060 under trials were released on temporary bail. The letter stated that further action to release more prisoners as prescribed by the high-powered committee was underway.

After hearing the submissions through video conferencing, justice Kulkarni observed, “I am of the opinion, that as the state is already in process of releasing 11000 prisoners, it is not necessary to issue immediate directions. However, it is clarified that the State Government may expedite such steps which are being taken, so that the SC orders are implemented in letter and spirit.”

The court asked the high-powered committee to consider the representation made by inmates who were refused temporary bail or parole as they were booked for crimes under special enactments and decide it at the earliest and posted further hearing on April 30.