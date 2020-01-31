Coronavirus scare: MP students in China seek govt help to reach home

india

At least three Madhya Pradesh students in China and their families have made a request to the central government as well as the state government to help them reach home given the Coronavirus scare in China, the families said on Friday.

In response to their requests the state government has assured them that it will extend all possible help.

On Friday, chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted, “I have received information about three students from Khargone district stranded in China and their seeking help. I will request the foreign minister today for making arrangements for the safe return of the students.”

He said, “There should be arrangements for the safe return of other Indians too in view of Coronavirus in China. People of Madhya Pradesh should not be worried over the spread of the virus. I have already issued instructions for special arrangements in all the hospitals in the state.”

Two of the students Shubham Gupta and Abdul Mateen Khan studying medicine in Xi’an city in China spoke with their families through video calls on Friday.

Santosh Gupta, father of Subham Gupta said, “My son told me that there are about 150 students from India who are studying in his university. They are facing problems in getting foods and water due to closure of markets. They are not being allowed to move out of hostels due to spread of the virus. They are getting some food from the medical college management but they are not sure about its purity. They are living in their hostels while wearing masks all the time.”

Santosh Gupta said, “Subham is my only son who has been studying medicine in China for the past two years. I have urged the Prime Minister and also chief minister of Madhya Pradesh to help my son and others to return to India.”

According to these families, the students have told them that the hospital associated with their medical college has as many as 80 patients affected by the virus, for treatment.

They told their families that the students of Australia, France, the USA have been called back by the respective countries. The Indian embassy in China too is making arrangements to send Indian students back to India but the process needs to be expedited.

Meanwhile, another student from Khargone studying in the same medical college Huma Khan who returned to India on January 12 on a month break said she had been informed by her college management to cancel her flight ticket to return for studies to China and stay home till the situation is normal.

“I have spoken to my friends and they told me that the markets are closed in Xi’an city and there is no transport available at the moment. The Indian students are worried and eager to return to India at the earliest,” she said.

A health department official who didn’t wish to be quoted said, “At present, there is no patient affected by Coronavirus in the state. A student who came from China has been admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal because of his travel history only, though he has no symptoms of a Coronavirus affected patient.”

According to the official, the blood sample reports of a Ujjain student studying in China and his mother admitted to a Ujjain hospital have shown negative results.