Coronavirus scare: Tripura government orders for 1,000 N95 masks

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:56 IST

Tripura’s health department has placed an order to procure one thousand N95 masks to protect against coronavirus, said one senior state official.

The first batch of the masks is likely to land in Agartala on February 3. These masks, used for filtering out the virus, would be provided to the health professionals and persons.

A meeting was conducted on Saturday involving healthcare executives and medical professionals at Agartala where the decision to order N95 masks was taken.

When contacted, Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine department director Dr. Radha Debbarma said they an isolation ward at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) had been created for providing medical treatment to the coronavirus affected patients.

“An expert from World Health Organization Dr. Satyajit Sen is expected to arrive here on Sunday to start screening people entering Tripura via check posts and land customs station. The WHO official would meet officials of Airports Authority of India regarding the screening process at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport,” said Dr. Debbarma.

The Health Department started screenings in all the eight districts of the state, especially in the bordering areas. Till now, no positive case has been found, said Dr. Debbarma.