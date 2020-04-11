Coronavirus Update: 110 people arrested in Kashmir for defying Covid-19 restrictions

india

More than 100 people have been arrested in different districts of Kashmir for defying government orders in force amid the Covid-19 pandemic and eight vehicles seized police officials said on Friday.

They said police acted against the violators of the government’s prohibitory orders in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara districts.

“In Srinagar, police have arrested 26 persons, including seven shopkeepers, in the jurisdictions of police station Shaheed Gunj, Nowgam, Khanyar and Parimpora and also seized two vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

In north Kashmir’s Bandipora, police have arrested 50 people and seized six vehicles for breaching the prohibitory orders of the district magistrate across the district.

“Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered and investigations in the cases have been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

In Handwara, 10 people were arrested for violating prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Qalamabad police station have arrested while 19 were arrested in Kralgund for violating the prohibitory orders.

Similarly, five were arrested for violating similar prohibitory orders imposed by the district magistrate in Handwara police station.

“Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt strictly, “ the spokesperson said.

So far, 207 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir and four have died.