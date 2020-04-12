Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh makes face masks mandatory in public places

india

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Health experts suggested that wearing face masks is essential in the prevention and control of COVID-19. Hence, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Chhattisgarh Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations and Chhattisgarh Public Health Act 1949, it has been made mandatory for every person to wear a face mask in public places,” an order issued by Chhattisgarh’s health and family welfare department said.



Legal action will be taken against those not wearing masks in public places in Chhattisgarh, the order stated.

It said people can use triple layer masks available in the market or home-made face covers and that those made at home could be reused after washing properly.

"A scarf or handkerchief could also be used in place of a mask but it should cover the nose and mouth fully,” an official said.

In Chhattisgarh, 18 people have tested positive for Covid-19 till now out of which ten have been discharged from hospital.

On Thursday, after seven people who had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Korba district, the Chhattisgarh government decided to test every resident of the affected area of the Kotghora town, which is about 70km from Bilaspur district of the state.

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that essential economic activities should be allowed to function within the states in case the lockdown continues after April 14.

Baghel also suggested not relaxing the existing ban on inter-state road, air and rail services in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country.