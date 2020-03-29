e-paper
Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh requests PM Modi to help students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

Amarjeet Bhagat, the state’s food and culture minister, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, on Saturday.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Raipur
(Waseem Andrabi / HT photo)
         

The Chhattisgarh government requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to help bring back around 500 students from the state, who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the view of Covid-19 outbreak, about 500 students of Chhattisgarh who are pursuing medical courses in colleges of Kyrgyzstan are stranded and they want to return home. I urge the PM to take appropriate action to ensure their return,” the government press release quoting Bhagat said.

“The son of Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is among the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan. Bhagat has also spoken to the ministry of external affairs in this connection,” the release added.

Six people have contracted the Covid-19 disease in the state so far.

