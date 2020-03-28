Coronavirus update: Following mass violations, Assam shuts vegetable markets

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:05 IST

The Assam government on Friday closed all vegetable, fish and meat markets in the state within hours of opening them after mass violations by people on norms of social distancing as a measure to stop or slow the spread of Covid-19.

While the state government had earlier announced the opening of only grocery shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps, there was confusion after the Centre’s guidelines on the 21-day lockdown allowed vegetable markets to open.

On Thursday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that vegetable, fish and meat markets in the state will also be allowed to open during the lockdown. In Guwahati, seven vegetable markets were allowed to operate on Friday.

But as soon as they opened, hundreds of people rushed to these places to buy goods. Similar scenes were also witnessed from across the state where people crowded without following social distancing.

“Our aim is to protect 3.3 crore population of the state from this disease. It is our duty to ensure that the lockdown is followed properly. If people violate it, police will be forced to take stern measures against them,” Sarbananda Sonowal said in Jorhat.

Soon after videos of people thronging markets surfaced on social medial platforms and local television channels, the state government announced the closure of all vegetable markets immediately till further orders.

“Today, we witnessed markets opening at various places and people thronging them. This violated government’s guidelines on social distancing and hence we decided to close all markets in the state,” announced chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Only grocery and pharmacy shops will remain open and grocers will be allowed to sell vegetables, fruits, eggs, water etc. Deputy commissioners of all districts have been instructed to distribute vegetables using mobile vans on alternate days.

All meat and fish shops have been ordered to remain shut till March 31.

“There was confusion about it yesterday. From now we will implement lockdown strictly. Vegetables and grocery will be made available locally and markets will be closed,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The confusion over the government’s decision, first to close all markets and then open them, has led to criticism from opposition parties who asked the government to manage the situation in a better manner.

“Lockdown became meaningless after the government announced the opening of vegetable markets and encouraged people to rush there,” Debabrata Saikia, Congress legislator and the leader of opposition in the assembly, said.

“In order to safeguard the life and health of all, I urge the government to enforce curfew in the entire state. In the meantime they should formulate a proper policy to ensure the public get essentials and medicines during the lockdown,” he added.

Assam has not reported any case of Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, till date.