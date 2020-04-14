e-paper
On traditional new year, PM wishes for more strength to fight Covid-19 together

On traditional new year, PM wishes for more strength to fight Covid-19 together

In Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, people will mark the beginning of the new year as the number of coronavirus disease cases crossed 10,000—the infections doubled over six days.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 update: Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10am.
Covid-19 update: Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10am. (PIB)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people observing the traditional new year across the country on Tuesday, the last day of the national lockdown in the country to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10am and is likely to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown and likely with measures to restart the economy.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted in Bengali, Tamil, Telegu and Assamese language to extend his greetings. The traditional new year in these parts of the country is celebrated with family, food and new clothes.

PM Modi also wished for well-being, health and prosperity on the occasion in his tweets.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

