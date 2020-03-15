Coronavirusinfections crossed 100-mark in India in key Covid 19 Sunday developments

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:31 IST

The cases of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India rose to 107, with 23 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday as the country recorded its highest single-day jump while the central and state governments ramped up measures to avoid community transmission of the outbreak.

At least four other people — two in Maharashtra, and one each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh — were diagnosed with the illness in preliminary tests, which, if confirmed, will take the total infections to 111 in the country.

Here are the latest updates on COVID 19 from Sunday

· Maharashtra reported 17 new infections on Sunday and has the most Covid-19 cases in India at 31 followed by Kerala-- where three new cases were reported on Sunday-- taking its total to 22.

· 15 people in Pune were diagnosed with the disease, five in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane, Kalyan, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai and Ahmednagar.

· Two other cases in Pune and Aurangabad were yet to be confirmed.

· Two new cases were reported from Telangana and one from Rajasthan.

· The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) started the second batch of random testing on Sunday.

· The Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit tour operators from organising any gatherings till March 31.

· Assam, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu joined the list of states to have shut down schools and public areas such as cinema halls and malls.

· Government suspended travel through the Kartarpur Corridor from Sunday midnight. It further barred movement of all passengers to the neighbouring country through international border points.

· Union health minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed steps taken by states and Union territories to contain coronavirus and asked for scaling up the capacity of round-the-clock helpline.

· Indian nationals have been asked to avoid all non-essential travel abroad and all incoming international passengers have been advised to monitor their health and consider self-isolation as a precaution.

· France and Spain on Sunday joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people.

· Australia ordered self-isolation for foreigners arriving in the country and other countries extended entry bans.

· Covid 19 has infected over 160,000 people and killed at least 6,000 people globally and has spread to at least 142 countries and territories.

· The death toll in Italy has climbed to at least 1,800 and the number of positive cases was reported to be more than 21,000. Iran and South Korea are the other worst-affected countries.

· Noida, Greater Noida cinema halls were ordered to stay closed till March 31

· Vaishno Devi trust restricted foreigners and Indians travelers from abroad from visiting the shrine within 28 days of their arrival.

· Lucknow district administration ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools, gyms till March 31

· Noida administration launched a dedicated email id dmgbncorona@gmail.com and a 24x7 phone line - 0120 2569901 for queries related to coronavirus

· TMC and BJP said they will ask West Bengal State Election Commission for deferring upcoming civic polls in wake of COVID-19