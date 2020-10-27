e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent, responsible and answerable admin process

‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent, responsible and answerable admin process

PM Modi was addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday singled out corruption as the biggest enemy of transparent and responsible administrative processes. PM Modi was addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing.

“It is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable and answerable to the people. Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance,” PM Modi said.

He said during his address that the country is preparing to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and called him an architect of India’s administration.

