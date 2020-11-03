e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Counting underway for Jaipur municipal election 2020

Counting underway for Jaipur municipal election 2020

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Jaipur
Election officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Jaipur.
Election officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Jaipur.(PTI)
         

Counting of votes of the elections held in two phases in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in Rajasthan is underway on Tuesday. A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South. An Election Commission spokesperson said the counting of votes started from 9 am and the process was underway.

A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councilors of these corporations. In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, notification for the post of mayor of these corporations will be released on Wednesday. The last date for submission of nomination papers is Thursday. They will be scrutinised the next day, they will be able to withdraw their names on Saturday.

Voting for the mayor will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting.

Similarly, the election for the deputy mayor will take place next Wednesday.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In