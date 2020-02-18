e-paper
Home / India News / Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI during the hearing of the INX Media corruption case.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Karti Chidambaram with father P Chidambaram. Apart from giving out orders to the CBI, the court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.
Karti Chidambaram with father P Chidambaram. Apart from giving out orders to the CBI, the court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.(HT Archives)
         

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI during the hearing of the INX Media corruption case. The court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Chidambarams were present in the court.

CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case.

