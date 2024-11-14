Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Court grants bail to 99 accused in Marakumbi atrocity case

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 14, 2024 08:08 AM IST

On August 28, 2014, a dispute between Dalit and upper-caste families in Marakumbi village, Gangavati taluk, escalated into violence

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka high court on Wednesday stayed the life imprisonment sentences imposed by the Koppal district additional and sessions court in the Marakumbi atrocity case, granting interim bail to 99 convicted people. One of the accused, Manjunath, remained in custody as he did not filed a bail plea.

Under the terms of the interim bail, each released individual has been ordered to post a bond of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 with one surety (File photo)
Under the terms of the interim bail, each released individual has been ordered to post a bond of 50,000 with one surety (File photo)

Under the terms of the interim bail, each released individual has been ordered to post a bond of 50,000 with one surety. Besides, two people, who were convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment in connection with the same case, were also granted interim bail.

On August 28, 2014, a dispute between Dalit and upper-caste families in Marakumbi village, Gangavati taluk, escalated into violence. A clash between the groups led to the burning of six Dalit homes and the assault of four Dalits. Tensions reportedly began over an altercation at a local cinema regarding movie tickets, with Manjunath and his associates alleging that Dalits had assaulted them, sparking anger within the upper-caste community and ultimately culminating in a mob attack on Dalits.

“On October 24, 2024, Koppal district and additional sessions judge C Chandrashekhar convicted 101 people, sentencing them to life imprisonment. They were arrested and sent to jail,” said Umesh Malekoppa, advocate for the accused.

He said that three of the accused received five-year rigorous imprisonment sentences as they belong to the Dalit community, meaning that caste-based abuse charges did not apply to them. He further stated that one of the accused had passed away after the judgment was delivered by the district court.

Ninety-nine of the convicted people applied for bail in the Dharwad Bench, which granted bail to all applicants. “We will be filing a bail application for Manjunath on Thursday,” Malekoppa confirmed.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //