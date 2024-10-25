Court sentences 98 to life in prison in 2014 Koppal case

The principal district and sessions judge of Koppal on Thursday sentenced 98 people to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2014 communal violence against Dalits in Marukumbi village, Gangavati taluk. The principal district and sessions judge of Koppal on Thursday sentenced 98 people to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2014 communal violence against Dalits in Marukumbi village (File photo)

The ruling pertains to an incident on August 28, 2014, when a confrontation between upper-caste groups and Dalits escalated into severe violence, including arson and destruction of property. Out of 101 accused, 98 were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, each fined ₹5,000. The remaining three, who also belong to the Dalit community, received lighter sentences, with fines of ₹2,000 each.

During the hearing on Thursday, Koppal public prosecutor Aparna Manohar Bandi said that on August 28, 2014, a dispute at Shiva Cinema in Gangavati over movie tickets involving Dalit youths and upper-caste residents sparked the violence.

The altercation escalated after upper-caste villagers, angry over the reported incident, marched into the Dalit neighbourhood later that evening and attacked the residents. They set fire to homes, vandalized properties, and threatened lives.

Aparna said: “On the evening of the incident, a seemingly minor disagreement escalated into a full-blown riot, leading to this brutal attack. The court verified 45 witnesses and delivered a judgment, which is rare for such a large number of convictions in a single case.”

Following the attack, cases were filed against over 100 people, and the violence drew widespread attention as Dalit organisations staged protests, including a march to Bengaluru, demanding justice. The case has been in legal proceedings for nearly a decade, with the verdict marking a pivotal moment in the fight against caste-based violence in the region.

During the trial, the court examined evidence and witness testimonies before convicting the 101 people on October 21. The final sentencing, reserved for Thursday, resulted in life sentences for 98 convicts. “The prosecution successfully demonstrated that the attack was a premeditated assault on the Dalit community, despite defense arguments suggesting the violence was a result of misunderstanding,” said an official in the know.

Social activists and Dalit leaders have hailed the verdict as a victory for justice. “This is a landmark ruling that shows the law stands firmly against those who commit violence based on caste discrimination,” said J Basavaraja, a Dalit leader from Marukumbi. “The sentence will serve as a deterrent, and this is a victory for our long-standing agitation.”

The violence in Marukumbi also led to heightened security measures, with the village under police surveillance for three months after the attack. Protests were held across the region, including continuous demonstrations outside the Gangavati police station.

Veeresh Marukumbi, a key Dalit leader and witness in the case, was found dead near the Koppal railway station shortly before he was due to testify in court in July 2015.