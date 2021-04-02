Covd-19 in India: 13 states/UTs with over 3 lakh confirmed cases, says Centre

As India is experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) with cases increasing rapidly every single day, the Centre on Friday morning released a list of the total number of confirmed cases across all states and Union Territories (UTs). Under this list which has details up to 8am, the states/UTs have been categorised into three parts- states with cases between 1-30,000, cases between 30,001-300,000 and cases at 300,000 and above.

Thirteen states/UTs, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chattisgarh etc., have recorded more than 300,000 Covid-19 disease cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year, the list showed. Maharashtra- which is the worst-affected state- tops the list with over 28 lakh cases. Next in line is Kerala with 11, 27,382 cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with 10,01,238 and 9,03,260 cases, respectively.

Delhi is on the sixth spot with 6,65,220 confirmed cases. Chattisgarh which saw the highest ever single-day spike in cases (4,563) on Thursday is on the ninth spot with 3,53,804 total cases. Telangana has seen the lowest number of cases in this group at 3.09,741.

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases

(till 02 April, 2021, 8 AM)



➡️States with 1-30000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 30001-300000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 300000+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/fpmOSgOz9q — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 2, 2021





The 30,001-300,000 bracket comprises 12 states/UTs. Madhya Pradesh is the worst-hit in this list with over 2,98,000 cases followed by Haryana with 2,92,409 cases and Bihar with 2,66,015 cases. Punjab and Uttarakhand, which have seen a sharp spike in their daily tally for over a month, are in the fourth and eighth position with 2,42,895 and 1,00,911 confirmed cases respectively, the Centre’s list showed.

Eleven states/UTs come under the bracket of 1-30,000 confirmed cases. Lakshadweep has the lowest confirmed cases at 726 while Manipur tops this list with nearly 30,000 cases. Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, has the second-highest cases at 27,256 followed by Arunachal Pradesh (16,845) and Meghalaya (14,607) among others.

India on Friday saw the highest single-day spike in Covid tally this year with 81,466 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Friday’s figures are also the highest in nearly six months and the caseload has now climbed to 12.3 million including 1,63,396 deaths, 6,14,696 active cases and more than 11.5 million recoveries, the Union health ministry’s update showed.

A high-level review meeting was chaired by Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday with a focus on 11 states/UTs which are seeing a high number of cases and deaths in the last two weeks. “These (states/UTs) have contributed 90 % of Covid cases (as on March 31) and 90.5% of deaths (as on March 31) in the last 14 days, and have crossed/or close to crossing their early reported peaks during last year,” a statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON