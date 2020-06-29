Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points

india

The Union Home Ministry on Monday evening issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ phase across country between July 1 and July 31.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1 and the focus of remains on the phased re-opening of activities. The revised MHA guidelines have been issued based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Schools, colleges, religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will remain closed till July 31. Only essential services are allowed in containment zones, according to the revised guidelines issued by the government.

Here are all the Unlock 2 guidelines you need to know:

1. Domestic flights and passenger trains will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

2. Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls will remain closed in containment zones.

3. Shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

4. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

5. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up to follow.

6. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be allowed until further notice.

6. Metro operations to remain shut until further notice.

7. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed till further notice.

8. Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 31 July, 2020.

9. No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

10. Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10.00 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in Unlock 2.

11. Protection for vulnerable persons: Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

12. The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.