Covid-19: 15 new cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi; total count at slum is 101

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:41 IST

At least 15 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Mumbai slum to 101.

According to latest data that came in on Friday evening, 10 Covid-19 patients have died in Dharavi so far.

A, 62-year-old man was declared dead at Sion Hospital on Friday. Three new cases each were found in the Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand, Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar, Laxmi chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, a BMC official said.

Of the total number of cases, 21 cases were recorded in Muslim Nagar, followed by 18 in Mukund Nagar and 10 in Social Nagar.

On Thursday, Dharavi saw its highest spike in the number of coronavirus-positive patients, with 26 new cases. The first case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, following which there has been a rapid surge in the number of positive cases, which may soon pose a grim challenge for civic authorities. Coronavirus cases are climbing steadily in the area and there are fears that the number of cases could be higher as many people with symptoms may not have been tested yet.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North Ward said. “Till date we have screened 33,000 patients and marked 34 containment zones with six red zones. We are screening almost all high risk and low risk contacts of the patients. We are working on a target basis hence the numbers of patients are increasing.”

The slums in Dharavi are spread over an area of more than 240 hectares and house around 8.5 lakh residents. With a population density of 66,000 people per square kilometre, it is one of the most congested areas of the city.