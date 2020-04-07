Covid-19: 160 members of Uddhav’s security team quarantined

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:57 IST

About 160 members of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery’s security team have been quarantined in Bandra East and their swab samples have been taken for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test, civic health officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after a tea seller close to Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence in Kalanagar, tested positive on Monday. He has been admitted at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

“Around 160 staffers in the CM’s security squad who possibly came in contact with the tea seller have been quarantined for necessary tests,” said Daksha Shah, deputy director of the health department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“However, there is no need to panic; this is our protocol to identify possible high-risk and low-risk contacts to avoid further spread of the disease,” said Shah.

Following this, the state government has replaced all staffers deployed at Matoshree. The body temperature of all security staffers will be taken on a daily basis.

The civic body has also identified four high-risk contacts of the tea seller, including a six-month-old baby, who has been isolated.

As a precautionary measure, the security staff of Ramdas Athawale, the Union minister of state for social justice, has been replaced on Tuesday morning. Athawale is a resident of Bandra East.