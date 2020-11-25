Covid-19: 2,274 fresh cases take UP tally to 531,000

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:43 IST

As many as 2,274 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s total count to 531,000 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The highest number of cases was reported in Lucknow (282), followed by Ghaziabad (245), Meerut (169), Gautam Buddha Nagar (152), Varanasi (106), Kanpur (85), Prayagraj (81), Agra (80) and Mathura (62).

While no fresh case was reported from Pilibhit, one case each was reported from Shravasti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, three cases each in Balrampur, Amroha and Maharajganj districts, four cases in Mahoba, Kasganj, Kushinagar and Deoria districts, and five cases each in Hamirpur and Bhadohi districts.

Thirty four deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours. Five deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Meerut and Kanpur, three each from Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar, two each from Etawah, Baghpat and Farrukhabad and one each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Fatehpur, Mainpuri and Etah districts.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said 2,022 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of those discharged to 499,000.

There were 23,928 active cases in the state on Tuesday, of which, 10,971 patients were in home isolation, 2,327 were admitted to private hospitals and the remaining were undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he said.

On Monday, 160,000 samples were tested in the state, taking the total test count to 18.2 million. Till Tuesday, the health teams surveyed 29.2 million houses and 143.3 million people across the state. The positivity rate was 1.6% and the recovery rate was 94.06% on Tuesday, Prasad said.