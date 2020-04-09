Covid-19: 381 containment zones in the city

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:23 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created 381 containment zones – areas that are sealed by the civic body, with help from the police, as a resident has tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 or close contacts of positive patients reside – by Thursday. The number was 146 on March 31.

The western suburbs have the highest number of containment zones (145), following by the island city at 127, and eastern suburbs at 109.

The BMC had on Tuesday had barred selling of fruits and vegetables on footpaths and in open markets in containment zones. However, the rules differ for each ward, depending on the number of cases and clusters. For instance, N ward, which covers Ghatkopar, announced on Thursday that people from areas other than the containment zones, too, cannot step out of their homes for fruits and vegetables, except on Monday and Thursday. On the contrary, F-North ward, which covers Sion, Matunga and Wadala, have barred selling of fruits and vegetables only in containment zones, leaving the rest untouched. People violating these orders have to face strict action. A ward officer said, “Partial shutdown or overall shutdown depends on the ward and its population density. If ward officers are unable to handle the crowds, they can order a complete shutdown.”

Like in case of 10 crucial roads in Dharavi, where traffic, vegetable, fruit sellers and hawkers will not be allowed till further order. The roads are Mahim Fatak, Andhra Valley Road, Dharavi Main Road, Dharavi Cross Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Sant Rohidas Marh, TH Katariya Marg, AKG Nagar, Madina Nagar and Chitranagari.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Thursday said it will also conduct door-to-door screening of all affected areas in Dharavi. The number of positive cases in Mumbai has reached 876 so far, with 54 deaths. A 101-year-old succumbed to Covid-19 at Brahman Sabha Hospital in Girgaum on Thursday.

(Inputs from Mehul Thakkar and Eeshanpriya M S)