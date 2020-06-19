Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:47 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown in four districts to curb a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

These ditricts are Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. The Covid-19 lockdown will remain in place here till June 30.

“We have started enforcing the lockdown measures. In many areas of the city, monitoring is being through drones and even announcements are being made. Except for permitted purposes, vehicles will not be allowed,” Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2,141 positive cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up the state’s tally to 52,334. Among these, Chennai reported 1,373 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 37,070.

The death toll in the state is at 625 after 49 deaths were reported on Thursday, the health department said.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced ‘maximised restricted lockdown’ in these four districts on Monday. During the 12-day long complete lockdown period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions.

On two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full-scale shutdown without any relaxations, the chief minister had said.

The chief minister’s announcement came following a consultative meeting with experts and senior officials on Monday.

Last week, Palaniswami had said that capital city Chennai, which is also the largest in the state, is densely populated due to which the number of Covid-19 cases are more there.

Palaniswami also said there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and that the virus has been contained in most districts.

India’s infection tally on Friday reached 3,80,533 with 1,63,248 active cases of the respiratory disease and 12,573 fatalities, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8 am.

The country’s recovery rate, which is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, is now 53.79 per cent after 204,710 patients were cured of Covid-19.