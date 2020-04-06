Covid-19: BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray’s residence as tea seller tests positive

india

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police on Monday sealed off the Kalanagar area in Bandra East, home to chief minister UdhavThackeray, after a tea vendor tested positive for Covid-19

Authorities have taken the incident seriously as Thackeray’s security staff including his bodyguards and police personnel deployed at his residence Matoshree frequent the tea stall which is nearby.

The tea seller tested positive after showing symptoms like cough, fever and cold for the last four days. He was admitted at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

As a precautionary measure, BMC has sealed the entire area and imposed restrictions on all kind of movement. It has posted a notice in the area, warning that action will be taken against violators.

“The tea seller was not feeling well for the last four days. On Sunday he was admitted to hospital and had undergone the test. He tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been kept in an isolation ward.” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the BMC

The BMC quickly deployed a fire brigade team on the spot to disinfect the entire region.

Around 50 personnel from the chief minister’s staff including his bodyguards, gardening staff, police forces deployed at Matoshree daily are believed to have visited the tea stall.

A close aide of CM Thackeray said the staff members who used to visit the tea stall are being examined for any symptoms and will be kept under quarantine.

As per protocol each and every person who came in contact with the tea vendor will be tested for possible symptoms, said Shah.

Out of 868 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 120 new cases were recorded on Monday and 68 of them from Mumbai alone.

A total of 52 people have died of coronavirus in the state so far.