e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray’s residence as tea seller tests positive

Covid-19: BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray’s residence as tea seller tests positive

Authorities have taken the incident seriously as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s security staff frequent the tea stall which is near his residence Matoshree.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:24 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A containment area notice at a road in Hiranandani in Mumbai’s Powai after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.
A containment area notice at a road in Hiranandani in Mumbai’s Powai after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.(Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police on Monday sealed off the Kalanagar area in Bandra East, home to chief minister UdhavThackeray, after a tea vendor tested positive for Covid-19

Authorities have taken the incident seriously as Thackeray’s security staff including his bodyguards and police personnel deployed at his residence Matoshree frequent the tea stall which is nearby.

The tea seller tested positive after showing symptoms like cough, fever and cold for the last four days. He was admitted at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

As a precautionary measure, BMC has sealed the entire area and imposed restrictions on all kind of movement. It has posted a notice in the area, warning that action will be taken against violators.

“The tea seller was not feeling well for the last four days. On Sunday he was admitted to hospital and had undergone the test. He tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been kept in an isolation ward.” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the BMC

The BMC quickly deployed a fire brigade team on the spot to disinfect the entire region.

Around 50 personnel from the chief minister’s staff including his bodyguards, gardening staff, police forces deployed at Matoshree daily are believed to have visited the tea stall.

A close aide of CM Thackeray said the staff members who used to visit the tea stall are being examined for any symptoms and will be kept under quarantine.

As per protocol each and every person who came in contact with the tea vendor will be tested for possible symptoms, said Shah.

Out of 868 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 120 new cases were recorded on Monday and 68 of them from Mumbai alone.

A total of 52 people have died of coronavirus in the state so far.

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news