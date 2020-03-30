Covid-19 cases cross 1,000, Kerala to try rapid testing: Key developments

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 08:26 IST

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark. According to the data released by the ministry of health, the national tally now stands at 1,024 cases of which 901 are active cases, 95 people have been cured and 27 people have died from Covid-19. Over 15 lakh people have been screened at various airports till now.

Here are the key developments:

1. Maharashtra and Kerala continue to be the most Covid-19 affected states in the country with over 200 cases.

2. The tally in the national capital is inching toward the 100 mark. Delhi reported a steep rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, adding 23 new infections of SARS-CoV-2 that took the Capital’s tally to 72 from 49.

3. PM Modi will interact with major non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as the heads of Indian missions on Monday evening to get their feedback on the Covid-19 measures.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday and said that the “harsh measure” of lockdown is essential to fight against coronavirus.

5. On Sunday, the Centre rapped the state governments and directed them to ensure that no movement is allowed within cities, on highways or across the borders. The Centre said that states have enough funds to look after the migrant workers and ensure that they get all possible assistance along with their daily wages at the place of their work.

6. Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged migrants not to leave the city because it would defeat the purpose of the 21-day national lockdown.

7. India’s top research organisations are taking the Covid-19 challenge headon . The National Institute of Immunology in Delhi will sequence the virus to see whether the one infecting travellers from different parts of the world is the same or has undergone changes.

8. The Centre said on Sunday that all goods in addition to essential commodities will be allowed to move across states, relaxing rules to unclog highways where hundreds of trucks have been stuck since last week.

9. The government on Sunday said that those migrant workers and daily wage earners who moved in the period of the lockdown to go to their native place will need to be quarantines at government facilities for at least 14 days.

10. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the state will pursue rapid testing to detect possible community transmission of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The country entered the sixth day of the 21-day long nationwie Covid-19 lockdown on Monday.