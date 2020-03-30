Coronavirus cases in India cross 1000-mark, says govt; toll rises to 27

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 07:37 IST

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country increased by 106 on Sunday to reach 1,024, according to government data. Eight more people died due to Covid-19 to take the nationwide toll to 27, the latest health ministry figures said.

National capital Delhi reported a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, adding 23 new infections of SARS-CoV-2 that took the tally to 72 from 49 a day earlier, according to data released by the Delhi health department.

Among the new cases, officials were not immediately able to establish the source of the infection for six Covid-19 patients - they did not appear to have a known history of foreign travel or direct contact with another confirmed patient.

Experts have raised concerns over possible signs of the Covid-19 outbreak entering the community transmission phase, when the source of an infection can’t be traced. Officials have, however, denied that the outbreak has entered the next stage.

The government, meanwhile, took urgent measures on Sunday to halt the march of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers across states in an exodus prompted by a 21-day national lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, with the government ordering the closure of borders and announcing steps to ensure food, shelter and wages to informal workers who form the backbone of the economy.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana launched coordinated efforts to control swelling crowds of migrant workers retreating from the National Capital Region (NCR), arranging about 2,500 buses to take people off the streets and ferry them to their hometowns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, sought the nation’s forgiveness for the hardships caused by the stringent nationwide lockdown, saying it was necessary because the country was fighting a battle between life and death.

He, however, expressed confidence that “we will definitely win the battle” against the coronavirus menace and praised the front-line workers in this fight against as well as countless workers delivering the essential services.