‘Covid-19 cases went up last week, but no community spread’: Bihar minister

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:18 IST

With the number of Covid-19 cases witnessing a sharp hike in Bihar in the last 7-8 days, the state health system is under stress and the Nitish government is facing attack from the Opposition for allegedly fudging figures. The government is accused of not being able to ramp up testing and improve facilities. A Central team, under joint secretary Lav Agarwal, has been dispatched to take stock of the situation and work out ways to prevent further spread.

In an interview with HT, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday said the state government was constantly increasing testing and facilities in hospitals.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. A recent incident of an undersecretary in the health department breathing his last at AIIMS Patna has gone viral. There are allegations that he could not get a bed on time. Is the Bihar health system under stress?

I have asked for a probe into the matter and gave clear instruction that such incidents should never recur. It is a fact that the number of Covid cases has gone up fast in the last 7-8 days, but the number of serious cases is not that high. There are around 2800-2900 beds in four dedicated Covid hospitals at AIIMS, NMCH, medical college & hospital at Bhagalpur and Gaya to deal with serious cases. Besides, there are other facilities. At present, the number of serious cases is not that high, but we are augmenting facilities.

Q. The government has now allowed home quarantine for asymptomatic patients. But how would they be monitored?

Various telephone numbers have been publicised through which people can seek medical advice. In case of any emergency, people can dial 102 for an ambulance, which will take the patient to the nearest hospital. There is no need to panic. The government is constantly working to upgrade facilities.

Q. Opposition has been raising the issue of low testing and growing positive cases in Bihar? Is there fear of community spread?

Now, we are testing over 10,000 samples every day and it will be further increased. We have also developed facilities for rapid antigen testing. Soon, more RT-PCR machines and TruNat machines will also come to add pace to testing. More testing will lead to more detection and more positive cases. But our recovery rate continues to be good. In the last 7-8 days, the number of cases has gone up, but there is nothing like community spread.

Q. But many a time testing has to be closed if a couple of persons at the testing centres get infected?

Yes, that is as per the protocol of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). If anyone is infected, the entire centre has to be sanitised before going ahead with further testing, else one may get faulty results.

Q. Why private hospitals are not coming forward, as in other states, to supplement government efforts? Is the government planning to issue any directive?

It is a matter of service. Stern directives will not solve the problem. We have again requested all the private hospitals to earmark 20% of the beds for isolation wards for Covid patients. We can only request them. We are ramping up our own facilities. All medical colleges have been asked to earmark 100 beds for Covid patients. Asymptomatic patients will also be kept at isolation centres at sadar hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and covid care centres.

Q. There is growing concern due to the increasing number of doctors, healthcare staff, officials and political leaders getting infected. Why it is happening.

It is because the doctors and healthcare staff are the front-rank Corona warriors and they have higher chances of contracting infection. Politicians and officials are also coming in contact with people and so are exposing themselves.

Q. What does Bihar expect from the Centre now that a team is coming?

The Centre has been extending help. There are many states which are facing higher number of Covid cases than Bihar at present. The team under joint secretary will help us learn for the experiences in other states so that we will incorporate best practices.