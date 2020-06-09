e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 found its way to India via frequently travelled countries in Europe, Middle East’: Study

‘Covid-19 found its way to India via frequently travelled countries in Europe, Middle East’: Study

“There is a close connection between the source of the virus and the countries that are most travelled by Indians,” the study stated.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Commercial airline staff wearing face masks arrive at IGI Airport in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown.
File photo: Commercial airline staff wearing face masks arrive at IGI Airport in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A group of experts at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found that Covid-19 virus found its way to India via frequently visited countries in Europe, South Asia, Middle East and Oceania.

“There is a close connection between the source of the virus and the countries that are most travelled by Indians,” the study stated.

The study, with lead authors Mainak Mondal, Ankita Lawarde and Kumaravel Somasundaram from the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was published in the scientific journal Current Science.

The research noted the potential origin of Covid-19 virus in Indians to be in countries “mainly from Europe, Middle East Oceania and South Asia regions, which strongly imply the spread of the virus through most travelled countries”.

The analysis revealed that most Indian SARS-CoV-2 viruses (129 out of 137) show more similarity to that of specific countries.

“In cluster A, Indian samples show more similarity to the viruses found in Oceania, Kuwait and South Asian samples, while in the cluster B, Indian samples show more similarity to mainly European and few numbers of Middle East/South Asian samples,” the study read.

The findings indicated that majority of Indian SARS-CoV-2 viruses have originated from Europe, Middle East, South Asia and Oceania regions. “A large majority of Indian viral isolates (n = 129), which were collected during March/April 2020, show more similarity with samples from Europe, Middle East, South Asia and Oceania regions,” the experts noted. The remaining Indian isolates (n = 8) have grouped with other clusters which contained most samples from China and East Asia.

Thus, the study concluded the probable source of origin of Indian SARS-CoV-2 viruses to be in countries from Europe and Oceania regions besides the Middle East and South Asian regions.

In another study, experts at the Harvard Medical School believe that coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019.

The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries around “cough” and “diarrhoea” on various search engines.

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data,” the research stated.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 7 million-mark with over 4 lakh people killed by the deadly contagion. In India, the Covid-19 tally has jumped to 266,598 - fifth highest in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK.  

Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over 'Corona Express' jibe. Then a prediction
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
'Dragon in the room': Opposition's swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani's killing
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
I'll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt's moves 'Kafkaesque'
