e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Freeze on new posts, transfers as Chhattisgarh on austerity drive

Covid-19: Freeze on new posts, transfers as Chhattisgarh on austerity drive

Departments have been directed to organise minimum possible meetings and to curtail the expenses on events such as conferences, seminars, government programmes.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 12:49 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The expenditure on foreign tours will remain completely banned and government officials are not allowed business class fare during air travel and in first class compartments of trains under government expenses. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
The expenditure on foreign tours will remain completely banned and government officials are not allowed business class fare during air travel and in first class compartments of trains under government expenses. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
         

With lockdown having affected the state revenue collection, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to put a freeze on creating new posts, transfers, foreign tours, purchase of vehicles, and holding meetings in expensive hotels, among other measures.

According to the state finance department’s order, effective from May 31, recruitment on any vacancies, except vacancies of direct recruitment, and appointment on compassionate grounds can be done only after prior permission of the same department.

For posts that were earlier approved by the finance department, but recruitment was pending, the concerned department will have to take permission again before recruiting on these posts.

Proposals to the finance department in the context should include the information about annual financial burden after recruitment and the need for recruitment on given posts.

It has further directed all the departments to follow standard procedure for regular promotion, but transfers due to promotion should be avoided.

“Payment of arrears as a result of promotion-upgradation will remain pending till the next orders of the finance department. To control the establishment expenses of departments, the government has banned creation of new posts in all the departments, public undertakings, and municipal bodies with immediate effect. Under special circumstances, new posts can be created after taking permission from the Finance Department,” the department notification said.

The expenditure on foreign tours will remain completely banned and government officials are not allowed business class fare during air travel and in first class compartments of trains under government expenses. Unnecessary official tours without approval from competent authority will remain prohibited.

Departments have been directed to organise minimum possible meetings and to curtail the expenses on events such as conferences, seminars, government programmes.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, purchase of new vehicles is completely banned. Only the vehicles required for essential services can be purchased after taking permission.

“Annual salary increment payable to state government employees from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2020 has been postponed until further notice. However, this order will not be applicable on government employees retiring before January 1, 2021 and July 1, 2021,” the finance department directed.

tags
top news
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s trade with region increases by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s trade with region increases by 546%
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate to ease LAC tension
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate to ease LAC tension
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In