Covid-19: How Railways is preparing for resumption of services post-lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:35 IST

The Indian Railways has begun preparing plans to resume passenger and mail express train services after the 21-day lockdown period in the wake of Covid-19 disease.

Directions have been issued to zones to prepare restoration plans from April 15.

Following the orders, chief booking supervisors, commissioner of railway safety, chief ticket inspectors and other officials have been told to deploy staff on duty, according to officials aware of the development.

But before the services, suspended since late last month, resume, the officials are mulling over several proposals for the Railways’ post-lockdown operations.

Thermal screening of passengers

The Railways, officials said, are discussing protocols that need to be followed once services begin, to ensure safety of passengers. They are mulling options like thermal screening and other methods to scan passengers boarding trains.

While no decision has yet been taken on when the passenger services will be resumed, officials said it is likely to be done in a phased manner after a green signal from the government.

Also Watch: Isolation wards for COVID-19 patients inside train coach

Using face masks

Officials said that once the services resume full throttle, they expect overcrowding at stations and measures have to be chalked out on how to deal with them.

Among these measures, said the officials, are encouraging passengers to wear face masks when they come to board a train. The officials have also instructed staff to use the Arogya Setu app to check the health status of the passengers before letting them in. The staff on board trains will also ask passengers to follow social distancing norms.

“These are sensitive times and we are not looking in terms of revenue generation for now. The focus is on passenger safety and to ensure that the disease does not spread,” said a senior officer.

Running trains on specific routes

They said the railways has discussed the option of resuming services only on specific approval of each train from the Railway Board. Suggestions on phase-wise resumption have to be provided by the zone to the board.

The focus, say officials, is to see if routes catering to migrant workers can be resumed initially and also those that are not travelling or has halts at Covid-19 hotspots.

Officials added that the railways will also have to factor in how the lockdown is eventually opened. If it is selective, then trains will only run in areas where lockdown is lifted, officials said.

Preparing the unused rakes

The focus now for Railways, the officials said, is to ensure that the rakes of passenger trains, which were suspended due to the lockdown, had returned to their respective bases, received proper maintenance like charging of batteries, cleaning of bio-toilets, and were ready to return on the tracks once the resumption is announced.

Officials also said that Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is keen that the railways concentrate on ensuring that the different zones continue their efforts towards contributing in the larger fight against coronavirus.

Railway PSUs have already committed to converting around 5,000 coaches as isolation wards initially which are likely to be sent in rural areas that do not have hospitals.

The Railways has also offered its hospitals for infected patients and are producing essential medical goods like masks, sanitisers, PPEs.

A decision about resumption of services is likely to be taken this week.