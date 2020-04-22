e-paper
Covid-19: In a first, RSS chief Bhagwat to deliver online address on Sunday

According to senior functionaries of the Sangh, this is for the first time in its history that such an address of its head is being held through a virtual platform.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI)
         

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver an online address on Sunday on the current situation in wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the Sangh said on Wednesday.

According to senior functionaries of the Sangh, this is for the first time in its history that such an address of its head is being held through a virtual platform.

In a tweet, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said, Bhagwat will address on ‘Current Situation and Our Role’ on April 26 at 5 pm.

“All of you are invited to join this session along with family members and well-wishers,” the Sangh said.

The Sangh chief addresses only twice a year - once on Vijaydashmi, which sets the agenda and gives direction to RSS workers for the upcoming year and in the first week of June on the conclusion of the annual training session of the RSS for its workers.

Sources in the Sangh said the focus will be on suggesting the way out from this crisis.

And at the same time what changes are required in the aftermath of this crisis, the sources said.

