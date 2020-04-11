Covid-19: Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:38 IST

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Saturday that the statewide lockdown will be extended for another fortnight after April 14 but with certain relaxations to agricultural and industrial sectors to soften the impact on the economy.

“The lockdown for the next two weeks will be different from what is being implemented currently. Agricultural and industrial sectors will be given relaxation. Government offices will function with partial strength and the additional guidelines stated by the PM would be issued in the next couple of days,” the CM told mediapersons after a nearly four-hour long video conference that PM Modi has with all CMs.

Karnataka becomes the first BJP-ruled state to extend the lockdown. It is also the fourth state after Odisha, Punjab and Maharashtra to do so.

Karnataka recorded eight new positive cases bringing the total to 215, with six deaths. Bulk of the new cases were recorded in the Mysore district.

Even as the CM appealed to the citizens to follow the lockdown strictly, his own party MLA from Turuvekere Masale Jayaram celebrated his birthday grandly on Friday with about 100 children and adults being served biryani.

An FIR has been registered by the local administration against the legislator for not maintaining social distance during the event.

On Saturday five policemen, including an SP and four others, attached to Kamaripete police station were home quarantined after they had gone to collect the details of a Covid-19 suspect.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today donated Rs 1 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund, the Karnataka CM Relief Fund and Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund, according to a tweet from his official handle.