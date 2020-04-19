Covid-19 Latest Update: India’s recovery rate showing improvement at 14.91%

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:28 IST

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in India had further risen to 14.91% with a total of 2231 patients getting discharged so far and the list of districts that have not reported any new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks rising to 56, the Union government said on Saturday while highlighting the positive results emerging from country’s fight against the contagion.

The recovery rate was nearly 13% as per government figures released on Friday last week, which was a steady improvement from the previous week’s 8%.

A total of 1334 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported since yesterday taking the total number of infections to 15,512. In the last 24 hours, 27 deaths have been reported taking the total number of casualties to 507 since the outbreak.

The country was also witnessing a consistent addition to its testing capacity with over 37,000 tests done on Saturday including 7486 tests done in 82 private labs. The remaining tests were done in 194 labs linked to the ICMR network.

“Apart from Mahe in Puducherry and Kodagu in Karnataka, 54 additional districts from 23 states have not reported any new cases for the last 14 days. This includes 10 new districts that have been added to the list,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

Agarwal added that the country was entering a crucial phase with selective relaxations in commercial activity mainly targeted to start the rural economy and recreate employment opportunities for daily wagers.

According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra with 4227 cases continues to have the most number of coronavirus infected patients including 211 deaths, followed by Delhi that has registered 2007 cases including 42 deaths.

The health ministry official added that the number of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the country had risen to 755 and the dedicated Covid health care centres had gone up to 1,389, taking the total number of dedicated facilities to treat serious coronavirus cases to 2,144.

