Covid-19 lockdown: After MHA’s shop order, Gujarat says decision on easing restrictions after CM’s meeting

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:25 IST

Gujarat is yet to decide on the easing of restrictions on shops after the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) allowed some of them to open as part of easing of lockdown restrictions, state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said according to reports.

MHA had, in a late-night order on Friday, allowed neighbourhood shops and others, except those in malls, to open with 50% strength of workers among other conditions.

Nitin Patel said on Saturday a decision will be taken by the Gujarat government shortly to grant permission for this relaxation to be effective in the state. The deputy chief minister said a meeting will be held during the day to issue further orders.

Also read: MHA allows shops to reopen. Here’s what will open and what won’t

“A decision regarding this will be taken in a meeting shortly today at the CM residence. We will study the notification, the pros and cons of the relaxation, as the lockdown is still in effect till the May 3 and we will decide on further issuance of orders accordingly,” Patel said while speaking to reporters.

Also read: What you need to know today

“The central government’s notification issued last night has allowed for small shops in the state to be opened in rural areas. Even in the municipal corporation as well as municipalities, small shops and commercial activities can be opened while maintaining a distance, which shall be decided by the local authorities. This is a good decision as small trades and commercial activities were hugely affected since more than a month of nationwide lockdown,” he added.

Also read: Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind

More than 24,500 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2 across the country so far. According to the Union health ministry, there are 8,668 active cases, 5063 people who have been cured, discharged or have migrated and 775 deaths as of Saturday.

It has been a month since the nationwide lockdown was put in place following the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)