Covid-19 lockdown: Army to strictly observe ‘no movement’ till April 19

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:42 IST

Indian Army on Thursday said all military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters, and units will strictly observe ‘no movement’ till April 19 while issuing its latest instructions after the ongoing nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

Initially, the government had enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak but further extended it by another 19 days because of a spike in viral outbreak cases.

The army said its latest directive will not hinder operational tasks of units and those will be carried out with the requisite strength.

“Within the army headquarters; only the military operations, military intelligence, operational logistics, and strategic movement branches will function, to carry out operational and Covid-19 related tasks. However, duration of stay and strength within these branches is to be at a bare minimum till April 19,” the instructions said.

The army said personnel from the remaining branches would work from home and any specific task would be handled on a case-to-case basis until April 19.

The instructions said at the Command HQ level, only manpower, logistics, and operations branches would function with a skeleton staff. However, the intelligence branch would also function at the operationally critical Northern and Eastern Commands.

The army said offices in its headquarters, Command HQ and formation HQ might start functioning at 50% of their strength between April 19 and May 3.

The Directorate General Medical Services (Army) will continue functioning at full strength to provide a robust response to Covid-19 and all medical establishments and hospitals will continue functioning at full strength till May 3.

“All training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3. Directions on actions to be taken after May 3 will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government. No activity is to be assumed,” the instructions added.

All social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings have also been suspended till May 3. Nor will religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions be permitted.

“Offices falling in ‘hotspots or containment zones’ will observe strictly ‘no movement’ till they are denotified. Exceptions to be given will depend on the local military authority,” the instructions said.

The army, which is at the forefront of the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, took a raft of preventive measures in March to stop the spread of the viral outbreak within its ranks.

These measures included the cancellation of all non-essential training, conferences and travel, a freeze on postings and foreign assignments, avoiding any assembly that involves more than 50 personnel and postponing all courses for officers.