Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh town puts barriers to regulate entry of people

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:26 IST

The district administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, nearly 350 kilometre North-East of capital Bhopal, has decided to put up barriers at villages to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. The barriers will check the entry of people from outside without being examined.

Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand region is known for UNESCO world heritage site at Khajuraho.

The town has 17 Covid-19 positive cases as per the health department’s bulletin released on Saturday evening while the neighbouring districts - Sagar, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh - have 164, 19, 11 and 9 cases respectively. Sagar, which has of late emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot, has reported seven deaths.

Chhatarpur, with a population of more than 17.62 lakh as per 2011 census and 1,210 villages, reported its first Covid-19 case on May 20, almost two months after the outbreak in the state. The district administration placed two of its towns - Khajuraho and Rajnagar - under curfew on March 25 after a tourist tested positive for Covid-19.

District collector Sheelendra Singh said, “Barriers will be put up at all the villages to be able to get information about the migrant labourers returning to their native villages from other states. In all the villages and wards of the town monitoring committees will be constituted which will keep a watch on movement of migrant labourers.”

He said, “Each of the committee will comprise at least 5 people including those from among health department workers, angwanwadi workers, local teachers, gram rozgar sahayak, panch, sarpanch etc. There will be sector in-charge too engaged with the task of monitoring. The labourers coming from outside will be quarantined before their visiting homes.”

He said each of the committee will have a meeting every two days to assess the situation in its respective area and will compulsorily apprise the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned of its decisions. “The committee will have a responsibility to ensure quarantine of those labourers who have returned in less than 15 days period, lodge FIR with police against those who are not complying with quarantine guidelines”, he added.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Rajnagar town IAS officer Swapnil Wankhede said, “The district’s self-help groups of women are manufacturing PPE kits too to provide it to Corona warriors in the district. A kit that includes a disposable gown, shoe cover, face mask, hand gloves and face shield is helping the warriors to discharge their duties efficiently and check spread of Coronavirus.”

Kalapani gram panchayat Sarpanch Kamlesh Patel said, “A few days back a migrant labourer who returned from Delhi was found Covid-19 positive. After that several others tested positive for the coronavirus disease. So far, 168 migrant labourers have returned and more than 60 are expected in coming days. The barrier will certainly help us as it’s difficult to make understand sometimes some labourers about importance of their being quarantined.”