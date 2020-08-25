Covid-19: No public functions, religious gatherings in UP till September 30

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:00 IST

In Uttar Pradesh, public functions, religious festivals and political meetings have been banned till September 30 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order in this regard. It says that all types of processions and tableaux will also be banned. This prohibition has been imposed because it is feared that anti-social elements may attempt to disturb law and order and communal harmony. However, there will be no restriction on the installation of idols and tazias in homes.

Apart from all the District Magistrates and Police Officers, this order has been sent to the Police Commissioners, ADG Zone and IG-DIG Range and they have been asked to strengthen the security arrangements of all the religious places of the state, especially Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura, Shriram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Area Ayodhya, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi and historic site Taj Mahal.

Along with this, instructions have been given to keep a watchful eye on anti-social elements in the state.