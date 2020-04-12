e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Noida apartment owners start ‘Roti Bank’ for poor

Covid-19: Noida apartment owners start ‘Roti Bank’ for poor

Apartment owners of Sector 78’s three housing complexes--- Antriksh Golf View 1, Golf View 2, Assotech Windsor Court --- and Sportswood in sector 79 have started this “Roti Bank”.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:26 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustan Times, Noida
The Noida authority is running five community kitchens in Shani temple sector 14A, Harola sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura for the poor.
The Noida authority is running five community kitchens in Shani temple sector 14A, Harola sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura for the poor. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

In order to help the homeless and the poor, homeowners in Noida started a ‘Roti Bank’ on Sunday by collecting two rotis each from an apartment in several complexes in sector 78 and 79.

After this, the home-made rotis were sent to the nearby Noida Authority’s kitchen in nearby Sorkha village and then delivered to migrant daily workers and needy living in the city.

Apartment owners of Sector 78’s three housing complexes--- Antriksh Golf View 1, Golf View 2, Assotech Windsor Court --- and Sportswood in sector 79 have started this “Roti Bank”.

“We have requested via WhatsApp groups and other social networking sites that every family will make two rotis extra at home only in the evening daily for next two weeks. Each apartment owner will hand over the rotis to security guard at the gate in a packet. And then the authority representative will collect these packets daily in the evening,” said Brijesh Singh, an apartment owner. Antriksh Golf View projects have at least 1500 families, Assotech 500 families and Sportswood 600. Volunteers hope all families come forward to donate.

“We hope we will be successful in helping as many people we can and other society residents will also follow us,” said a volunteer, requesting anonymity.

The Noida authority is running five community kitchens in Shani temple sector 14A, Harola sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura for the poor.

Social groups are coming forward in large numbers to help needy get regular food across the city. We will continue serving food as per government orders,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

tags
top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news