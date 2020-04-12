Covid-19: Noida apartment owners start ‘Roti Bank’ for poor

india

In order to help the homeless and the poor, homeowners in Noida started a ‘Roti Bank’ on Sunday by collecting two rotis each from an apartment in several complexes in sector 78 and 79.

After this, the home-made rotis were sent to the nearby Noida Authority’s kitchen in nearby Sorkha village and then delivered to migrant daily workers and needy living in the city.

Apartment owners of Sector 78’s three housing complexes--- Antriksh Golf View 1, Golf View 2, Assotech Windsor Court --- and Sportswood in sector 79 have started this “Roti Bank”.

“We have requested via WhatsApp groups and other social networking sites that every family will make two rotis extra at home only in the evening daily for next two weeks. Each apartment owner will hand over the rotis to security guard at the gate in a packet. And then the authority representative will collect these packets daily in the evening,” said Brijesh Singh, an apartment owner. Antriksh Golf View projects have at least 1500 families, Assotech 500 families and Sportswood 600. Volunteers hope all families come forward to donate.

“We hope we will be successful in helping as many people we can and other society residents will also follow us,” said a volunteer, requesting anonymity.

The Noida authority is running five community kitchens in Shani temple sector 14A, Harola sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura for the poor.

Social groups are coming forward in large numbers to help needy get regular food across the city. We will continue serving food as per government orders,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.