Covid 19 patients suffered from psychosocial issues: Study

New Delhi: People diagnosed with Covid-19 suffered from a range of psychosocial problems, a study conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has found. Apart from health problems, there were also financial concerns and stigma that induced emotional reactions like stress, loneliness, boredom, anxiety, fear, sadness and hopelessness, the study has found.

The study titled ‘Psychosocial Support for Individuals Diagnosed with Covid-19: Experiences of Volunteer Counsellors from India’ and published recently on the NDMA website was based on the experiences of volunteer tele-counsellors of NDMA’s Covid helpline that was started in April last year and has 120 counsellors — trained mental health professionals like clinical psychologists, counsellors and psychiatrists — who have counselled 1.5 lakh people. The researchers obtained data from about 500 call feedback forms of 20 counsellors who attended over 7,100 calls between April and September last year.

Psychosocial concerns were aired in 657 calls, and the counsellors said the callers often complained about ill-treatment by neighbours, authorities not providing them basic facilities, discrimination in society due to the pasting of Covid notices outside their homes, inflated hospital bills without proper facilities, loss of savings and jobs, etc.

The report reveals that 95.12% of those who reported experiencing stigma blamed it on neighbours and people around them. “Alienation and hostility were reported by counsellors towards individuals suffering from Covid-19 as people distanced and segregated themselves from them. Some volunteer counsellors brought up this concern as individuals felt hurt and upset by the way they were being treated by people with whom they previously shared a cordial relationship. Many individuals were also asked to vacate their rented houses after being diagnosed with the infection,” the study reads.

“Some volunteers conveyed that individuals were made to feel like ‘untouchables’ as no one wanted to talk to them or come near them,” it adds.

A staggering 548 individuals out of 657 (83.4%) shared different emotional responses that included anxiety, fear, stress, helplessness, depression, irritation, frustration, hopelessness, loneliness, feelings of disempowerment and boredom.

The report says another major source of distress to individuals was financial loss. While the pandemic and its associated containment measures have taken a heavy toll on economies and societies worldwide and more than 300 million full-time jobs are estimated to have been lost worldwide in the second quarter of 2020 (International Labour Organization, 2020), about 87% of the respondents in this study reported having lost their source of livelihood during the pandemic, which was a major stressor.

As many as 94 individuals reported sleep and appetite-related concerns. Unsatisfactory medical facilities and disappointment with authorities was also a source of stressfor 24.65% of the study subjects. A large number of people said they were not treated well by hospital authorities and staff, food was of poor quality, and there was no cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals.

Some individuals reported that hospitals/quarantine centres were charging them exorbitantly. Citing one of the interviews, the report said “individuals felt exploited as they were charged hefty amounts for medications and treatment while there was little transparency regarding how the money was being used”.

About logistical concerns, the report says there was a lack of clarity regarding treatment protocol, and basic necessities were not provided during home quarantine. In some cases, it was noticed that during the lockdown, when there was no local transport available and people didn’t have their own vehicle, they were “left with no other option than to walk from one place to another, which was a major stressor”.

A large number of women in caregiving roles conveyed relationship concerns as a source of distress. Many of them spoke about their anxiety of staying away from family members dependent on them, according to the study. People were also in stress as they feared infecting their loved ones.

The report said that individuals in the age group of 21 to 40 years reported higher susceptibility to emotional stress.

“The mind and body are known to be strongly interlinked. Significant stress impacts both the mind and the body. Significant emotional distress is known to be linked to significant disturbance in the immune system predisposing one to the risk of infection. A negative mindset can negatively impact the ways of handling stressful situations and associated outcomes,” said Dr Sameer Malhotra, director and head of the department of mental health and behavioural sciences at Max Hospital, Saket.