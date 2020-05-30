Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby at AIIMS Rishikesh

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:38 IST

A Covid-19 positive woman had a safe delivery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.

All arrangements were made hurriedly to ensure she had a safe delivery, head of the institute’s maternity ward Latika Uniyal said.

Both the mother and child are doing fine, she said.