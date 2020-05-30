Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby at AIIMS Rishikesh
The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.india Updated: May 30, 2020 21:38 IST
Rishikesh
A Covid-19 positive woman had a safe delivery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.
The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.
All arrangements were made hurriedly to ensure she had a safe delivery, head of the institute’s maternity ward Latika Uniyal said.
Both the mother and child are doing fine, she said.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics